Nigeria: Obiano Urges More Igbo Investment in South East

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has charged more Ndigbo to invest in the South East, as he commissioned a state of the art ultra modern Stanel mega centre in Awka, the state capital.

The Chairman/CEO of STANEL Group, Stanley Uzochukwu, expressed delight that the luxury mega centre is ready for business activities, and to offer customers excellent services.

The weeklong event leading to the commissioning began with a 72-hour non-stop praise in its Chapel last week, and was crowned with a widows' programme where Uzochukwu, a multi billionaire philanthropist reached out to over 1000 widows with cash and gifts.

The 1.5 million litre gas capacity plant strategically is located between the state-owned university, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), and Anambra State Women Development Centre, along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

While speaking at the event, Obiano thanked Uzochukwu for coming home to put Anambra on the path of development, and assured him and other investors of enabling business environment in the State throughout his tenure as the executive governor.

The Governor commended the businessman for his giant strides to have acquired the Chicken Republic franchise in the entire South East region, and for employing over 700 youths before the take off of what he described as the "first to none mega complex" where everything is available.

Obiano, in his "Think Anambra" campaign, after seeing Stanel Group ultramodern luxury facility investment in Jos, Plateau State, appealed to Uzochukwu to bring such investment to Awka for the benefit of his people to boost the state economy in its revenue generation and job creation drive.

Uzochukwu thanked the Governor for the opportunity accorded him to invest in the state, and disclosed that he also had similar investments in Suleja, Niger State, and about to start the same project in Benue, where the State Government had already allocated a place for the project.

The Stanel boss further disclosed that the Chicken Republic franchise, he has "built the best and biggest Chicken Republic store with a drive through in the Mega Centre, Awka."

According to him, "also available in the luxury Mega Centre is a big Farmers' Market with standby home delivery vehicles, French Bakery, pharmacy store, automated car maintenance centre, car wash, 1000 sitters capacity Chapel, Warehouse, supermarket, staff quarters, Laundry, Spa, events centre and a whole lot of other products/services."

He added that the Mega Centre, for the interest of its teaming customers, is fully equipped with UBA ATM Gallery and Customers Service Centre.

Uzochukwu revealed that in preparation to kick-start full business operations in the Mega Centre, "STANEL Group has employed over 700 youths off the street from across Anambra State into various positions."