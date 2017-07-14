13 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Former ANC KZN Chair Denies Campaigning for Ramaphosa

Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Senzo Mchunu on Thursday downplayed rumours that ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa's supporters want him elected to a senior role in the party.

The ANC's Vhembe district in Limpopo had invited Mchunu to campaign for Ramaphosa on Saturday. This is Ramaphosa's home region.

"I don't know anything about positions, but I'll hear from them at the weekend. They'll share their views and I'll also share my views," Mchunu told News24 on Thursday.

The region is backing Ramaphosa to be elected ANC president at the party's elective conference in December. It had reportedly indicated that it wanted Mchunu to be elected as either ANC national chairperson or treasurer.

Mchunu dismissed rumours that he was going to Vhembe to campaign for Ramaphosa."

"I'm not there to campaign, but I'm travelling there to honour their invite," he said.

He said he had "strong views" to share at the meeting.

Asked whether he would again like to occupy a top position in the ANC, Mchunu laughed and said: "I cannot comment on that, I have no say on the matter."

Empangeni

Mchunu lost his position as KwaZulu-Natal premier and provincial ANC chairperson to Sihle Zikalala in 2015.

Since then he had been operating under the radar, until May, when he accompanied Ramaphosa to a Shembe church in Empangeni.

The ANC KwaZulu-Natal's provincial executive committee was not impressed by Ramaphosa's move and claimed he had not informed them about his visit to the church.

The ANC and ANC Youth League in the province are backing Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to succeed her ex-husband president Jacob Zuma.

The ANC's Vhembe region was not immediately available for comment.

Source: News24

South Africa

