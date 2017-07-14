South Africa: Pool Cue Murder Case Sent to Palm Ridge Regional Court

The case against a man who allegedly fatally stabbed artist Ludi Vink with a pool cue, was on Thursday transferred to the Palm Ridge Regional Court.

The public gallery of the Palm Ridge District Court was packed when the alleged killer, a heavily-built Daniel Olivier appeared. He wore a striped purple shirt and blue jeans and was accompanied by members of his family.

The State told the court it had a strong case against Olivier. The prosecutor asked for the matter to be transferred to the regional court and said they were still waiting for the CCTV footage which was sent to a laboratory in Pretoria on June 2.

Olivier's lawyer, Jacques Beukes, said the matter was not ready to be transferred to the regional court. The footage only showed a small part of the incident, he said.

"The truth is the State has done nothing since the 6th of June. There are various witness statements outstanding and this specific CCTV footage is also outstanding. Nothing has been done," Beukes said.

Olivier faces a charge of murder. He was released on R5 000 bail in February.

According to Netwerk24, Vink, 30, was at Mitzy's Biker Pub in Randhart, Alberton, with his mother Danlee on Tuesday, February 21, when a man walked up to him and stabbed him in the eye with a pool cue. CCTV footage shows the man turn around and walk away.

According to family members, Vink had tried to stop the man from attacking the bar owner.

Vink was taken to the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital and was transferred to the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg. His family decided to donate his organs after he was declared brain dead.

Source: News24