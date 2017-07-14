Namibia: Henties Bay Horror Crash Survivor Testifies

The only member of the Joschko family who survived a horrific car crash near Henties Bay in December 2014 described her experience from moments before the accident up to when she was rushed to hospital in court this week.

Antonia Joschko was 16 at the time when she accompanied her sister and parents to Namibia for a special holiday to celebrate her mother's 50th birthday and her parents' 20th wedding anniversary.

On 29 December, after spending a night at Palmwag Lodge, the family drove down the Skeleton Coast, had lunch near Cape Cross before viewing the seals, and then continued their journey to Swakopmund.

She told Swakopmund regional magistrate Gaynor Paulton yesterday that she was chatting with her older sister, Alexandra Joschko (19), about meeting up with friends of theirs at Swakopmund over the coming days. They were in the backseat of the rental bakkie.

She was sitting behind her father, Markus Joschko (48), who was driving. Her mother, Stephanie Joschko (49), was in the front passenger seat.

"Like always, my dad was a considerate driver, and careful, especially because he was talking about the salt road, which is different to tar roads. So, he said one must drive more carefully," she testified.

Antonia said the day was very hot, with clear skies and a light sea breeze. There was some haze on the road between Henties Bay and Swakopmund. The road, which has many dips and rises, was busy because it was peak holiday season at the time.

Antonia said while speaking to her sister, she made it a point to look where they were driving. At her last glimpse, as they were ascending a small rise, they were head-to-head with a "big white car" in their lane.

"The last thing I remember is my dad trying to turn the steering wheel to the right. I also heard someone gasp. I also gasped. The cars collided head-on. The car turned over. I did not know where I was. Only when the car came to a standstill could I make out heaven and earth," she told the court.

When she looked out of a window, she saw the other car burning, and people standing around. She was upside down, her seatbelt holding her in place. She wondered how people got there so quickly after the accident. She then managed to loosen herself and slip from the seatbelt and onto her knees on the inside of the car roof, looking out. She tried to open the car door, but it was jammed.

"I saw the other car burning. I was terrified that our car would also burst into flames. A man and a woman came towards me. I took my sister's hand. I could only see her hair and hand. I told her we will make it, but her hand felt lifeless as I was dragged out of the car," she remembered.

She felt pain everywhere, especially in her abdomen. She said she had to lie still to remain conscious. They lay her on the ground, and turning her head, she saw a man lying on the ground with a severe leg wound, and his face turned towards her.

"He was just staring at me. I felt uncomfortable," she said, pointing to the accused, Jandre Dippenaar, who was the only survivor from the other vehicle, in the Swakopmund regional court.

Dippenaar has pleaded not guilty to six counts of murder and charges of fraud, negligent and reckless driving, and driving without a valid driver's licence.

Besides Antonia's sister and parents, the passengers in Dippenaar's white Toyota FJ Cruiser - Dinah Pretorius (30) from Gobabis, Charlene Schoombe (24) and JC Horn (27) from Windhoek - were all killed in the crash.

Antonia was rushed to the Swakopmund State Hospital before being transferred to a private hospital at Walvis Bay on the same day. Her injuries included a broken and dislocated nose, partly-fractured right shoulder and right ankle, cuts and bruises from the seatbelt, and a damaged toe. One of her kidneys was also damaged, but not ruptured.

She was soon flown back to Germany, where she received treatment as well as psychological therapy. She is strong today, although the depth of her loss was evident during her testimony.

"I believe the only reason why I survived was because my father tried to turn the steering wheel to the right, managing to place me at the furtherest point of the impact."

The case was postponed to today for Antonia Joschko to be cross-examined.