13 July 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Swapo Oshikoto Conference Postponed

By Placido Hilukilwa and Sakeus Iikela

SWAPO's Oshikoto regional conference was postponed yesterday after the chairperson of the assigned national leaders, Penda ya Ndakolo, couldn't make it in time.

About 81 delegates gathered at Omuthiya on Tuesday, but were informed that the conference was postponed to the weekend after directives from Swapo secretary general Nangolo Mbumba.

The Namibian last week reported that the regional leadership wrote a petition to Mbumba asking fo the removal of Ya Ndakolo from their regional affairs. Mbumba confirmed receiving the petition but has not responded to it yet.

Mbumba wrote a letter to regional coordinator Armas Amukwiyu on 11 July directing him to move the conference to either 15 or 16 July.

"The office of the secretary general is aware that the national leaders assigned to Oshikoto would not be able to attend the conference on the date. Therefore, this letter serves to inform the leaders assigned to Oshikoto that the regional conference should be held over the weekend of 15-16 July in order to assure the supervision by leaders assigned to the region," said Mbumba.

