Nigeria: Sheriff Dissociates Self From Congratulatory Message

Abuja — The last may not have been heard of Wednesday Supreme Court ruling which recognized the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The judgment which sacked the leadership of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff was hailed as victory for democracy by prominent members of the party including the Immediate past President, Goodluck Jonathan and the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Few hours after the apex court ruling, reports in the traditional media and social media platforms had indicated that Senator Sheriff had on his Twitter Handle, congratulated Makarfi, pledging to work with him in the interest of the party.

However, the former Borno State Governor has dissociated himself from the report even as he described the said congratulatory message as fake.

