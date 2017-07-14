14 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: P-Square, Others Hit Ijebu Ode for Glo Mega Music Tour

Telecommunications giant, Globacom, will be in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State this weekend with star music artistes, Innocent Ujah Idibia popularly called Tuface and King of the Street Lingo, Olamide in tow for its soar away flagship music concert, Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour.

Other celebrity musicians who will join the duo of Tuface and Olamide are Runtown, Flavour, Phyno, Timaya and Marvin Records female crooner, Di'Ja. A major highlight of the show, according to a press statement from Globacom, will be the celebrity guest appearances by the trio of Nollywood icon, Richard Mofe Damijo; popular Yoruba movie stars, Bolaji Johnson Amusan, aka Mr. Latin and Odunlade Adekola. The event which is billed for Pebbles Hotel, Ijebu Ode, at 4.00 p.m., will be anchored by Nollywood bevy of Mercy Johnson Okojie and Ebube Nwagbo, while Nanayat Abedoh, one of Africa's finest female Disc Jockeys, who goes by the stage name DJ Nana, will man the juke box.

