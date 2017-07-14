Dowa North East Member of Parliament Samuel Kawale has said he will stop at nothing in bringing development in his area because that is what he was elected for.

He was speaking after the launching of an electrification project that has seen ten primary schools in Kavuwu, Rocky, Matekenya, Mkanga, Chikudzo, Ndunje, Mkwanthama, Kapatamoyo, Jidi and Thedze getting electricity powered by solar.

"This is one of my ambitious projects in promoting education by providing electricity to schools and I am not stopping at nothing until I see all the 35 schools in the area powered by solar energy to enable students enjoy their studies," he said.

The MP said the project is important because it will enable more students study even at night which would result in increasing literacy levels and develop the country.

"A better and prosperous Malawi is possible when education is given adequate resources and attention, and this is what I am doing because I want a better Malawi," he said.