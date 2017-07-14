Kenya: Cocky Kilel Targets Triple Jump Medal

Kenya will be represented by Vincent Kilel in the final of the boy's triple jump on Friday.

The hosts will also have a representative in boys' hammer throw final and girls' triple jump final on Friday.

Kilel qualified on Wednesday with a jump of 14.68 metres in the preliminaries.

Ominously, Cuban Jordan Diza had the best jump of 15.95.

"It felt great to qualify but I believe I could have done better," said the 2015 Africa Under-20 triple jump champion Kilel, who is fresh from winning long jump at East Africa Under-18 Championships in Tanzania two months ago.

"I want to target 16.50m in the final and a podium place finish."

Kilel, who won the Africa junior title at the age of 15, will then turn his focus on the World Under-20 Championships next year.

Victor Kiplimo will square it out in hammer throw final while Gloria Mulei will field in girls' triple jump qualification as well as Joseph Nyakundi in boys' discus.

Philemon Koinari hopes to sail through to the semi-finals in boys' 200m with Mary Moraa seeking to continue her hot form in girls' 200m.