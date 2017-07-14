14 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kwara N-Power Beneficiaries Demand 300 Hectares of Land From Govt

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Romoke W. Ahmad

Ilorin — The beneficiaries of the N-Power programme in Kwara State have requested the Federal Government to provide a minimum of 100 hectares of farm land with good irrigation system in each of the three senatorial districts of Kwara State before the beginning of planting season in 2018, for members of the three pioneer clusters of the N-Power graduates and Cluster Youths in Agriculture in the state.

The call was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of its first meeting in Ilorin, where the N-Power Graduates and Cluster Youths in Agriculture also asked for an intervention loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for their operations.

The loan, according to the communiqué signed by the coordinators of the group, Kehinde Omodoyin and Israel A is expected to include agro-processing and marketing and to enjoy special lower interest rates not exceeding six percent per annum.

Nigeria

Is Nigeria On the Brink of Another Civil War?

On August 1, 1966, after the collapse of last-ditch attempts by Nigeria's power brokers to prevent the impending civil… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.