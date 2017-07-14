14 July 2017

Nigeria: I Became 33rd Wife When He Touched My Buttocks, Wanted Criminal's Wife Tells Benue Court

The wife of a wanted criminal suspect, Terwase Akwaza, Mrs. Queen Akwaza, who was arraigned by the Benue Police Command, yesterday, over alleged refusal to disclose her husband's whereabouts, has disclosed how she became the criminal's 33rd wife.

Mrs. Akwaza, who appeared before a Makurdi chief magistrate's court, was charged with criminal conspiracy, screening of robbery and kidnapping recruits and acts of terrorism.

However, Queen Akwaza had earlier told the police that she became the criminal's wife when he touched her buttocks in the market.

Her words: "Immediately after that touch, I followed him and have been living with him since.

"I am his 33rd wife; any woman he touches, ends up with him."

The suspect claimed that the only child from the union, a girl, was killed and buried by the husband, Terwase Akwaza, also know as Ghana.

Yesterday, the prosecutor, Mr. Hyacinth Gbakor, told the court that the offences committed by Queen Akwaza are punishable under Sections 1(2)(b), 6(a)(b)(c) of the Robbery and Firearms Acts, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and Section 1(2) of Terrorism (prevention)(Amendment) Act, 2013.

Gbakor told the court that on June 15, a team of Police Joint Task Force Patrol, led by Mr. Simon Majinga, arrested eight persons, who were arraigned in the same court, on July 7, for the same crimes.

He said that Mrs. Akwaza was among the suspects, but was still at large, at the time of that arrest.

According to Gbakor, "the team reported that the suspects were carrying out acts of kidnapping, hostage taking and terrorism. It said that the criminals, led by Akwaza, his wife, Queen, and one Teryima Ihimbe, operated around Katsina-Ala, Kwande, Ukum and Vandeikya areas of Benue."

He added that during police investigation, it was also discovered that Mrs. Akwaza was the brain behind the kidnappings and other nefarious acts spearheaded by Zendedoo Tsekaa, one of the suspects arraigned earlier.

Gbakor said that Mrs. Akwaza was arrested on July 7, and she confessed to the crimes.

Though no plea was taken for want of jurisdiction, Chief Magistrate Isaac Ajim ordered that the accused be remanded in prison's custody and adjourned the matter to August 8 for further mention.

Ajim also ordered the prison authorities to give her a com-prehensive medical check up.

