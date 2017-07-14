Nigeria: 'Save My Son's Life', Mother Cries

Photo: The Guardian

Save my son's life', mother cries.

After visits to several spiritual homes failed to yield the expected results, mother of David Effiong, 14-year-old boy who has been down with Ameloblastoma of Madible for the past four years, Mrs. Maria Effiong, is seeking financial assistance to save his son's life.

David's education journey seems to have come to a halt since the crisis started but his mother doesn't want his life to stop. She said the problem began four years ago when David's jaw appeared to look like a baby affected by heat, which the family did not bother about,

"We did not bother because we thought it wasn't serious but after a month, it developed to something like a big boil, and after he complained, I sought the help of pharmacists who gave me drugs to use. Instead of healing, the swelling began to grow bigger.

"I took him to the hospital, where he was treated for a while before I was told the ailment cannot be cured in the hospital, that I should take him to church. I was later told to take him to specialist hospital after the many church programmes could not make the swelling disappear. Presently, we cannot afford the hospital bills."

The mother who came to The Guardian from Nsit Atai local council, Uyo, in Akwa Ibom State with his son and brother in-law residing in Lagos, said: "I don't know where else to run to than to come to The Guardian so that the public can help me, and also the Akwa Ibom State government can learn about my ordeal."

An Indian hospital, Yoshooda, stated that the surgery would cost around $5,465 to $6560 with seven days stay in the hospital for the surgery. The family is appealing to the public to raise N5 million, an estimated cost of surgery and travel.

David's mother can be reached on 08058047600 and donations can made to Union Bank, David Effiong, 0056840909.