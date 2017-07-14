Nigeria: Movie Inspired By Kidnap Kingpin, Evans, Set for Release

The activities of the Kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, are the inspiration behind a new Nollywood movie titled, Evans City of Crime.

The movie will be released in two installments on July 21.

It was shot in Delta State and features cross-over actor, Kevin Ikeduba, and other relatively known actors.

Justward James, a Nollywood producer and singer, shared the poster of the movie on his Instagram page.

"Don't get it twisted... Guys no dey smile #The Evans, coming out next weekend," the producer with a username, Jama.Gold, wrote as his caption.

The producer said the movie was written, shot, edited and produced in record time, while its story line is centrally about the man described as the "most notorious kidnapper in Nigeria".

He adds that upon release, it will be available in Alaba, Onitsha and Aba.

This is not the first time a Nollywood movie of this kind will be released in Nigeria.

In 2014, Oyenusi, a movie about the life of a notorious armed robber who unleashed so much terror and havoc in Ibadan, was released. It was a commercial success.

Also, 93 Days', which centered on Nigeria's battle against Ebola virus disease, was also released as another film adaptation of real life situations in Nigeria.

However, the difference between those movies and the upcoming 'Evans: The city of crime' is that the real life issues they were adapted from had reached a conclusion before film ideas were conceived.

Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, was arrested in connection to several kidnappings in the country.

He was arrested in Magodo Phase 2 GRA in the Shangisha area of Lagos on June 10.

The 31-year-old admitted to owning properties in Nigeria and Ghana, and also confessed to his crimes.

Evans is yet to be tried in court.