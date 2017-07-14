14 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: I Will Not Obey Your Suspension Order, NHIs Boss Tells Nigeria's Health Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ayodamola Owoseye

The suspended Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, Usman Yusuf, has officially replied the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole.

In his letter dated July 12 on the official letterhead of the NHIS, Mr. Yusuf said he would not comply with the July 6 suspension order.

He acknowledged receiving the letter directing he proceeds on a three months suspension, but gave five reasons why he would not comply with the suspension.

PREMIUM TIMES broke the news of Mr. Yusuf's suspension last week over corruption allegations.

Mr. Yusuf, 54, took over the state-run health insurance provider on July 29, 2016.

But his reign at the health ministry parastatal has been fraught with allegations of fraud.

The suspension came weeks after the Senate launched investigations into his activities as the NHIS chief.

The lawmakers accused Mr. Yusuf of "corrupt expenditure of N292 million" which he allegedly spent on health care training "without recourse to any appropriate approving authority."

The NHIS chief has denied any wrongdoing.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives asked the health minister to recall Mr. Yusuf.

Mr. Adewole had ordered the suspension to allow for unhindered investigation of the corruption allegations.

Health Minister, Prof. Isaac Adewole

On Thursday, a civic group criticised the House of Reps for calling for the recall of the suspended official until the ordered investigation was concluded.

More details later...

Nigeria

Nigeria Reaches Major Landmark in Fight Against HIV/Aids

Nigeria has reached a landmark in the fight against HIV/AIDS as fewer people newly get infected than those on treatment. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.