Kenya: PS Nephew Missing After Lamu Al-Shabaab Attack

The family of a former chief is devastated after their son, Arif Kassim Athman, went missing shortly after the Al-Shabaab attack in Lamu West.

During the Thursday attack, three people were killed and several were injured including Public Works Principal Secretary Mariam El Maawy.

Ms Maawy was shot in the shoulder and legs after the vehicle she was travelling in was hijacked before she was rescued by military personnel.

AMBUSHED

Mr Arif, 21, a pilot trainee, was with the PS who is his aunt when the more than 30 suspected Al-Shabaab militants ambushed them.

His father, Kassim Athman Hassan, told the Nation that he feared his son might have been abducted by the Al-Shabaab militants.

He said they have tried all means to reach him since the attack happened with no success.

The agonised family has appealed to the government to help them trace their kin.

" A day has gone by yet I don't even know where my son is. I wish someone would tell me something. The government is silent despite the numerous efforts I have made. They only tell me to relax. I can't relax. We just need to know who has my son Arif," he said.

Lamu's Linda Boni Operation Director James Ole Seriani said he has no knowledge of missing persons during following the Thursday attack.

MANHUNT

Mr Seriani also denied reports that six security officers who were killed during a fire exchange between security officers and Al-Shabaab.

"Nobody is missing. No KDF officers killed. Only two civilian killed. No security officers killed," said Mr Seriani.

Elsewhere, security officers from various units have already launched a manhunt for the suspected Al-Shabaab militants who killed at least three people at Milihoi on Thursday and later fled into the bushes.

"Operation is ongoing to pursue the attackers deep in the forest. No one has so far been arrested. More updates will be issued in the course of the day," said Mr Seriani.