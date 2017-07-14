Kenya: Kandie, Bett Ease to 2000m Steeplechase Final

The boys' 2,000m steeplechase final looks set to be a Kenya-Ethiopia affair once again after their main protagonists sharing semi-finals victories in the World Under 18 Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Friday.

Kenya's Leonard Bett led compatriot Cleophas Kandie to the final in the chilly morning at Kasarani. Bett ran a highly tactical race, leading through 1,000m in 2:58.01 before wading off Ethiopia's Girma Diriba's challenge to win the second semi-final in 5:46.66. Diriba settled second in 5:47.86.

The first semi-final was basically a showdown between Kandie, who was suave over the barriers and the lanky Ethiopian Alemu Kitessa, who seemingly had problems at the barriers but good on the straight.

It's Kandie who led through 1,000m in 2:58.48 before Kitessa broke away after the bell to win in 5:49.79 as the Kenyan eased through to second in 5:51.53.

Bett and Cleophas Kandie now have the onus of making sure that they uphold Kenya's rich legacy when during the final on Sunday.

Kenya have won six out of the six editions of the world youth and Bett and Kandie are out to follow the footsteps of previous winners Vincent Kipyegon (2015), Conseslus Kipruto (2011), Hillary Yego (2009), Abel Mutai (2005), Ronald Kipchumba (2003) and Cheruiyot Cherono (1999).

"The Ethiopian might have carried the day but let us wait until the final to see who will have the final laugh," said Kandie.

"I was just testing myself and I now know what to do in the final. Team work will be essential."

Bett said there is no short cut for them but victory. "Our neighbours Ethiopia will be in for an interesting show. Let them prepare for a titanic battle," said Bett.