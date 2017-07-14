Ethiopia: Building Quality Leadership - Top and Timely Agenda!

opinion

Quality leadership is always a fundamental aspect that every nation around the globe needs in addressing economic and socio-political demands of the people. In developing democratic systems, the questions of good governance are always there because of the infancy of the system and leadership capacity limitations among others.

True, it is only recently that Ethiopia joined the path to building a democratic society, when it adopted a multinational federal democratic constitution two decades ago. Since then, the system has been showing encouraging progress. Particularly the decentralized federal system has enabled citizens to practice self administration and to access public services in their own localities without any need to travel long distance to reach their immediate administrative unit. This is a big achievement in improving good governance.

However, the rapid economic development of the country has given rise to public demand in several governance aspects. As a result, the shortcomings that occurred in properly delivering public service had created grievances. The protests that occurred as a culmination of the grievances in some parts of the country last year were hijacked by groups who used the legitimate demands of the public as a disguise to stir violence and disorder. Cognizant of this fact, the government has come up with a deep reform initiative, particularly among its leadership and the civil service to rapidly respond to the public's demand.

It is an undeniable fact that there have been already several challenges in addressing the socio-economic as well as governance related problems of the public which required special and immediate actions from the government.

As a step forward, the serious measures taken by the government to reshuffle its leadership structure through the deep reform has given a glimmer of hope for the public. Building the leadership capacity of its senior officials through training is among the significant steps taken.

On Tuesday, over four hundred higher official from all states who have taken the second round leadership training for two months graduated from Meles Zenawi Leadership Academy.

The training can be said to have come at a very special moment as it further widens the knowledge and reaffirm the stance of government officials on the ongoing process of building democratic system in the country. It will surely help them stand stronger in the face of the challenges facing the system. Most of all it is an ideal juncture where they can renew their commitment to responsibly discharge the duties vested on them by the public.

Prime Minister Halemariam Dessalegn said on the occasion that the officials have gained enough knowledge from the training and reiterated that they are expected to apply the knowledge to address peoples' grievances related to development, democracy and good governance.

Leadership training is a starting point for practical actions towards answering developmental and good governance demands of the public. According to President of the academy Tewodros Hagos the training would play a significant role in further deepening the ongoing reform and renaissance of the country.

Leadership capacity and commitment of senior government officials is crucial in ensuring the sustainability of the nation's progress in its multifaceted development. Therefore, up on returning to their respective offices, the trained officials need to work with utmost conviction that the problems that they identified during the deep reform would continue to be challenges that they need to tackle with utmost diligence and commitment. They also need to show maximum effort through their leadership role for the respect of principles and values of the ongoing democratic system should never be degraded in their leadership role. This means respecting the federal democratic principles and serving with more energetic commitment must be the base line which the officials stand on.

Most importantly the officials must play their decisive role in a dynamic and creative manner as good governance problems always change and update themselves with time. So they have to always be alert and proactive in understanding strange situations. Along with building the capacity of its officials, the government also needs to consider strict and deterrent actions against all elements that still remain causes of good governance problems.