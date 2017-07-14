Ethiopia: Academy Graduates 469 High Govt Officials

Meles Zenawi Leadership Academy graduates 469 high government officials Tuesday in its second round leadership training programme.

While giving directions on the graduation ceremony, Prime Minister Haile Mariam Dessalegn said the next step for the graduates is to commit themselves to meet the development, democratic and good governance demands of the people pursuant to the knowledge they gained from the training.

President of the academy Tewodros Hagos for his part said that the training is a starting point for practical actions towards answering developmental and good governance issues.

Representing the graduates, Amanuel Abrha indicated they have been able to understand the problems that have been identified through the deep reform are still challenges that they are going to face.

"Officials are expected to write a new history in the nation's journey towards renaissance without degrading principles and values of the democratic system," he added.