13 July 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Factory Prioritizes Multipurpose Light Engines

By Desta Gebrehwiot

Metals and Engineering Corporation's Engine Factory based in Tigray State plans to increase volume of multipurpose light engine production in what it said would ease farmers' livelihood with increased agricultural productivity.

The engine factory which went operational two years back is currently producing a variety of light and medium engines.

The factory is planning to replace its imported spare parts with locally produced ones shortly. Currently, it produces over 100 multipurpose small engines per day that could be installed on tractors, pumpers, generators and the likes.

"We like to see the manual agricultural equipments replaced with technological ones. Meeting the domestic demands of light engines is what we prioritize this time." said, Factory General Manager Girmay Birhane.

As development partner, the factory is planning to avail the highly-sought engines for the farmers at reasonable prices and this would in return help promote the agro-industry sector.

Concerning market opportunities, the factory has got into deal with sister factories that use engine for their production and assembly of products.

Other than manufacturing engines, the plant also repairs old engines. Having already created over 200 jobs, the factory is expected to employ over 1500 workers upon full capacity.

The factory has a state-of -the-art facilitates. Hence, it would be contributing to the manufacturing sector and others that use manufacturing products.

The plant is currently producing over 100 light and 25 media engines per day. The engine plant expected to supply 20,000 different types of engines locally and internationally at full capacity.

