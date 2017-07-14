Zimbabwe: Jealous Man Stabs Wife, Mother-in-Law

A jealous man from Matetsi, outside Victoria Falls, has been jailed for eight months after he assaulted and stabbed his wife and mother in law.

34-year-old Thulani Nyoni of Breakfast Village under Chief Shana, suspected that his wife Patience Sibanda, 24, was cheating on him after he saw her talking to a man only identified as Nkosilathi from the same area.

Nyoni pleaded guilty to two counts of physical abuse when he appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Rangarirai Gakanje earlier this week.

He was sentenced to eight months in jail with three suspended for five years on condition he does not, within that period, commit a crime involving violence.

Prosecutor, Takunda Ndovorwi said Nyoni held his wife with both hands on the neck as he tried to choke her before stabbing her on the shoulder. He then turned on the woman's mother, Irene Sibanda, after tried to restrain him.

"On 31 March 2017, Nyoni was at Breakfast Village when he saw his wife chatting to Nkosilathi. This did not go down well with him as he suspected the two were having an extra marital affair," said the prosecutor.

Court heard that Nyoni immediately charged at his wife and started assaulting her with fists before grabbing her on the throat.

"He held her with both hands on the neck as he strangled her. He drew a knife and stabbed her twice on the left shoulder.

"Seeing that her daughter was in danger, Irene dashed to free her and was also stabbed on the arm by her son-law," Nyoni.

The two women were treated and discharged at Victoria Falls Hospital

A report was made to the police, resulting in Nyoni's arrest.