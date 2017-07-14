Zimbabwe: Fired Zvishavane Town Boss Fights Back

Expelled Zvishavane town council chairperson Councillor Esau Dube has won a temporary reprieve after the High Court in Masvingo barred the Provincial Electoral Commission from holding elections to replace him.

This comes after a tribunal set up last month by local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere to investigate allegations of misconduct levelled against Dube found him guilty of misconduct and corruption and recommended his dismissal.

Cllr Dube, a member of the of the opposition MDC-T, was suspended by Minister Kasukuwere in January, after being accused of delaying the approval of the council budget when he allegedly refused to sign the performance contract for town Secretary, Tinoda Mukutu, resulting in council operating without a fiscal plan for eight months.

On June 9, Cllr Dube filed an urgent chamber application at the Masvingo High Court seeking a review of the verdict.

In his court challenge, Cllr Dube, who is represented by Mutendi, Mudisi and Shumba legal practitioners, cited local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere as the first respondent, Zvishavane Town Council as the second respondent, the Provincial Electoral Commission as the third respondent and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission as the fourth respondent.

Simultaneously, he also filed an urgent chamber application seeking an interdict against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and its Masvingo provincial unit from holding a by-election for the ward in which he was the councillor.

He also applied for an interdict against Minister Kasukuwere and Zvishavane Town Council from electing a town chairperson.

Delivering his ruling on the matter, Masvingo High Court Judge Justice Joseph Mafurise ordered that, pending determination of the application for review filed by Cllr Dube, the provincial electoral commission and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission should not hold a by-election to elect a new councillor.

Justice Mafurise also ordered Minister Kasukuwere and the local authority to stop holding elections to elect a new town chairperson.