Namibia: SME Bank Staff's Services Terminated

The Namibia Financial Institutions Union is seeking legal advice after 208 SME Bank staff received termination letters yesterday.

Nafinu secretary general Asnath Zamuee said the termination letters were premature, and were issued without consulting the union.

"When you collectively terminate the services of employees, you have to engage the recognised trade union," she charged.

The letter, signed by provisional liquidators Ian McLaren and David Bruni, states that the consequence of the liquidation order was that the services of all staff were terminated effective 31 July.

"As you all have been informed, the bank was placed in provisional liquidation on 11 July, and the liquidation order stands to be made final on 15 September," the letter states.

It further states that the employees' claim against the bank, which has absolute preference above other claims, will accordingly be one month's full salary as notice pay.

The letter further said staff can also expect leave pay, according to the leave records of the bank, a severance allowance calculated as one week for each completed year of service, and arrear wages and salaries.

In the meantime, certain staff will be offered temporary employment by the liquidators to perform essential duties, like the maintenance of the bank's assets.

Retained employees would need "to protect the integrity of its data and records, and to assist in the orderly collection of monies due to the bank".

"A decision on the details hereof will in all probability be forthcoming next week," the letter states.

Zamuee, however, reiterated that the liquidators issued the termination letters yesterday before consulting the union. "Meanwhile, they want to see the union tomorrow (today). This is not making any sense," she stressed.

The liquidators also state that they "will use their best endeavours to ensure that any party which may take over the bank" could re-employ workers.

The liquidators will try to pay staff as soon as cash was made available.

The SME Bank was provisionally closed by High Court judge Hannelie Prinsloo on Tuesday following an urgent application by Bank of Namibia governor Ipumbu Shiimi to shut down the bank after its management failed to recover about N$200 million supposedly invested in South Africa.

The Namibian this week reported that the financial status of the SME Bank has worsened after it was reported that the bank only had about N$38 million in liquid assets available, while it has received demands to return about N$500 million to two of its biggest depositors.