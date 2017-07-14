Nigeria: Terminal Operator Reduces Vessel Turn-Around Time From 68 to 48 Hours

TERMINAL operator, JosepDam Port Services, JPS, operators of terminal "A" at Tin-can Island port has reduced the vessel turning around time for ships calling at its facility from 68 hours (five days) to 48 hours (two days).

Managing Director of JPS, Mr. Simon Travers, who disclosed this in Lagos, yesterday, explained that the management is working at further reducing the waiting time to 24 hours (a day).

He stated: "We are developing all the time and the next stage of our development is to actually make the productivity of our vessels waiting time reduce from three, four, and five days for berth to one or two days to make us get more vessels at berth.

"Our vision is to ensure that JPS is the best bulk terminal in Nigeria and we are starting right here to make this place bigger. We have to put in place new standards, we need to go green, we need to be more effective and more productive and that is what we want to do and this was why we managed to get this award."

The terminal operator recently bagged 'European Quality Award' for the most improved terminal in terms of productivity and quality.

The JPS boss noted that as a result of the efforts of the management to ensure improvement in operational efficiency, the throughput at the terminal has improved above what it was in 2015 and 2016.

He pointed out that while the throughput for last year was1.9 million tonnes, the management's estimates that 2017 would be about 2.2 million tonnes.

He said that the management has put in place a five year development plan that should result in expansion of its storage capacity, silos and conveyor belts to be able to handle additional tonnage within the next five or six years.

Travers also disclosed that the concession agreement with the federal government has been extended by an additional five years, saying that JPS has engaged more staff during the recession period.

He maintained that based on cargo throughput in Nigeria, JPS has been the busiest in Nigeria in terms of bulk cargo, adding that the award it received was very important because of the world class recognition involved.

He said that the company has embarked on e-banking for its clients, in order to reduce the number of human traffic at the terminal.

Travers who noted that the international honours by JPS was collated by the monitoring unit of the European Committee, also said that it has been able to invest in staff training and facilities which according to him is the vision of the company on where it will be position in five years to come.