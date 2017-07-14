14 July 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Rohr - I Have No Plans to Quit Eagles

Gernot Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has laughed at suggestions that he will resign from his job, following meddlesome activities by Nigeria Football Federation officials.

The German-born coach has been subjected to scrutiny after the Super Eagles failed to raise the bar in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in Uyo April 9. It was the first time the Super Eagles are tasting defeat under coach Rohr's watch.

"It's not my philosophy to resign. I am going to England to meet with some players. We are focused on our next two games."

He was optimistic that the Super Eagles will pick up the crucial points in their next two games against Cameroon in the FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifiers in September. Nigeria is four points clear in the group B parings having beaten Zambia 2-1 away, and securing a 3-1 win over highly rated Algeria in Uyo. At least four points from the game against Cameroon will put the team in a good stead to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

