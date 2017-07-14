Nigeria: A-Ibom Govt Meets Community Over Solar Electrification Project

Akwa Ibom State government, through the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr. Nse Essien, has met with leaders of Akpabom community in Onna Local Government Area of the state over the installation of solar energy system in the area.

Addressing the community leaders at the Akpabom village square, yesterday, Essien said the essence of the one-on-one interaction was to ensure the successful implementation of the scheme.

According to Essien, the solar project, which will be executed by GVE Projects Limited, is part of ongoing efforts of the current administration to ensure that all parts of Akwa Ibom, especially remote areas, also enjoy constant power supply.

He disclosed that Videst Nigeria Limited will serve as the local content vehicle provider.

Managing Director of Videst Nigeria Limited, Mr. Akan Isong, who also represented GVE Projects Limited assured the state government and community leaders that the job will be executed according to specification and completed on schedule.

The village Head of Akpabom, Chief Emmanuel Dickson, represented by Ward Chairman, Mr. Friday Robinson, expressed gratitude to the state government for bringing the electricity project to the community.