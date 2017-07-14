Nigeria: FIFA Clears Ola Aina to Play for Nigeria

Photo: Vanguard

Ola Aina

Hull City on loan Chelsea defender Ola Aina has been given the all clear by world football governing body FIFA to represent Nigeria against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon when both teams clash in the World Cup 2018 Qualifiers.

Aina who completed his switch from Chelsea to Hull City on loan applied to switch allegiance from England to Nigeria after representing England at various youth levels.

FIFA contacted England to transfer his nationality to Nigeria, but the English FA delayed the process and it cost Aina a spot in the Super Eagles team that lost 0-2 to South Africa in the AFCON 2019 Qualifiers in Uyo.

However England have submitted their own documents to FIFA, who were unable to rule on the application due to the rigours and demands of the recently concluded Confederations Cup played in Russia

A source at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) disclosed that FIFA have given the green light for Aina to represent Nigeria, if he is called up by coach Gernot Rohr.