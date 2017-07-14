Namibia: Regional Integration Takes Centre Stage

Prerequisites for successful regional integration on the African continent include peace and stability, a rules-based approach, macroeconomic stability, maintaining meaningful growth as well as prospects for a fair and equitable economy.

This is according to Calle Schlettwein, the minister of finance.

Before tackling regional integration in detail, he said yesterday that it was necessary to provide a snapshot of how the Namibian economy was doing as there is "reasonable optimism that economic activity [in Namibia] will pick up pace", although "we expect the recovery to be gradual".

It is imperative for the private sector to park its "wait-and-see approach" and get more actively involved as it is the engine of growth, he said in Windhoek.

As it is, "Namibia's best hope lies in regional integration", he added. However, this objective is only sustainably attainable if countries can trade in finished goods and high-quality services, he emphasised.

Schlettwein indicated that strides have been made in Namibia since independence pertaining to income inequality, but conceded that the picture still remains far from rosy.

Responding to a question by Law Reform and Development Commission chairperson Yvonne Dausab on how regional integration has changed the lives of people, Schlettwein said from a Southern African Customs' Union (Sacu) perspective, Namibia receives significant revenue, despite it being volatile.

The minister was speaking at a conference of the Economic Association of Namibia (EAN), which was co-hosted by The Namibian.

Other benefits of regional integration so far include quota and tariff-free arrangements for trade which are in place, and the doing away with visa requirements within Sacu.

A discussion on regional integration is an extremely important conversation as it comes at a time when the global economy, international trade and economic governance are in a state of flux, Trudi Hartzenberg from the Trade Law Centre at Stellenbosch University said.

According to her, introspection about Africa's regional integration projects is crucial.

Although Africa does not lack ambition and interest to integrate, it has become increasingly important to take stock about whether or not regional initiatives and endeavours as well as agreements reflect the fundamental challenges and opportunities which form part of regional integration, she stressed.

"Are they (the initiatives) addressing our fundamental developmental goals?"

What is equally important to bear in mind, she said, was that "the African continent is a very youthful continent" with the median age in, for example Namibia, being 21 years.

"This holds enormous promise. But we need to make sure that promise is realised, and that regional integration can be part of the strategy and plan to achieve it."

It is also necessary to take a step back and define regional integration, Hartzenberg said. "What is regional integration? In some sense, it is the outcome of decisions of investors; traders; consumers; workers; you and me, to engage in economic activity that transcends borders and has a cross-border dimension."

Also, regional integration results in the integration of markets and economies across national geo-political borders.

According to her, its significance lies in the pursuit of opportunities, as well as efficiency and productivity gains.

Despite competitiveness being seen in some circles as a neo-liberal concept, she said it is "actually the flip side of development. A competitive firm is a firm that does well in terms of its productivity, efficiency and performance. Such a firm is a partner of government to achieve developmental outcomes because it addresses the challenges of unemployment and poverty."

Hartzenberg said it needs to be noted that "economic growth on its own is not exactly the same as development. When we talk about economic growth, it is the quality of growth that matters. Inclusive economic growth has become a priority."

She charged that government-led integration initiatives are fundamentally about policies which are intended to facilitate - rather than hinder - cross-border economic activities. Moreover, such projects should not be confined to a regional level, "but they come back to what our governments do at home".

For regional integration to reap rewards, it needs to subscribe to rules-based governance systems, including transparency, accountability, predictability and contestability, particularly to facilitate constructive conflict resolution, she noted.