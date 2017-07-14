Victoria Falls — An unrepentant 23-year-old woman who broke into teachers' cottages at a school where she was doing community service and stole various items has been sentenced to 15 months in jail.

Letricia Ndlovu from BH 45 in Jambezi, outside Victoria Falls was doing unpaid work for an undisclosed crime at Neluswi Primary School in the same area when she broke into five teachers' houses and stole groceries, mobile phones and clothes in April this year.

Court heard that Ndlovu would wait until teachers went for lessons before breaking into their houses and helping herself to various items.

She recently appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Rangarirai Gakanje facing five counts of unlawful entry and another five of theft.

The magistrate convicted and sentenced her to 15 months for the unlawful entry charges. She faces more jail terms as she awaits sentencing on the five theft counts.

Ndlovu will however serve an effective five months after the magistrate suspended six months for five years on conditions, and a further four years on condition she completes 140 hours of community service at a neighbouring Nejambezi Secondary School.

Prosecuting, Takunda Ndovorwi said Ndlovu broke into five houses at the time she was doing unpaid work.

"On April 20, at 8am, Ndlovu was doing community service at Neluswi Primary when she entered one Desire Mkhwananzi's house and stole an Astro handset valued at $200.

"She went into another house and stole property including a jersey, a pair of sandals and a packet of sweets worth $26 belonging to Yulita Mungwari, also a teacher at the school," said the prosecutor.

Court heard Ndlovu proceeded to three more teachers' houses and stole a shirt and dish towel belonging to Blessed Chinhara, a pair of shoes belonging to Linda Tshuma and some groceries belonging to Chenayi Dube.

A report was made to the police leading to her arrest and recovery of some of the stolen goods.