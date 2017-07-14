Botswana: Government Renames Ub Hospital After Sir Ketumile

Gaborone — Government has renamed the University of Botswana (UB) Teaching Hospital after the late former second president, Sir Ketumile Masire who passed away last month.

The state of the art facility located at the UB main campus will now be called Sir Ketumile Masire University Hospital.

"This is in recognition of Sir Ketumile's immense and immeasurable contribution to Botswana's development as the head of state from 1980 to 1998, and in recognition of his role as the UB Chancellor from 1980 to 1998. He was reappointed Chancellor from 2008 until his passing in June 2017," deputy permanent secretary responsible for information and communication services, Dr Jeff Ramsay explained in a statement.

Construction of the 450-bed university hospital started in 2010 and is expected to start operations later this year or early next year.

Dr Ramsay explained that services to be provided at the P2.1 billion facility included general medical and surgical services, medical, paediatric, orthopaediac, obstetric, gynaecological and surgical services as well as radiation oncology, comprehensive cancer centre, cardiovascular and cardiac surgery centre, gastroenterology and hepatology centre among others.

He also said it would provide allied health services such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy, nutrition and dietetics, speech and language therapy, audiology, clinical psychology, social work, radiography, prosthetics and orthotics and medical health information.

"The mission of the hospital is to provide excellence in medical education, research and patient centred clinical care. The Sir Ketumile Masire University Hospital is also expected to improve medical training, not only for Botswana, but for the SADC region as well," said Dr Ramsay.

He said the official opening of the facility would be done upon its completion.

BGCIS