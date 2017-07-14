14 July 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Rumphi Demands Public Involvement in Ldf Projects

By Joel Chirwa

Rumphi Residents Association (RRA) has asked government to revisit management procedures for projects under Local Development Fund (LDF) to allow more public involvement.

RRA Programs Officer, Emmanuel Kalua Thursday told Rumphi District Executive Committee (DEC) meeting that projects under this arrangement are difficult to monitor as there is no community involvement.

LDF projects under the urban window are centrally managed; this is in sharp contrast with other LDF projects where the community is involved through a project committee that is elected.

Citing Rumphi Stadium project, Kalua said lack of community and the district council involvement resulted in quality of work at the stadium being compromised.

"Our stadium is the worst if you compare it with similar structures in Kasungu, Karonga and elsewhere.

"Therefore, we recommend that all projects managed through urban window should be decentralised," he said.

Quality concerns of the structure were raised late last year to early this year when five sections of the stadium fence collapsed after failing to withstand heavy winds and persistent rains.

