Despite recent controversies that surrounded his departure from Caps United to join new boys Yadah FC, combative defender, Dennis Dauda who was called into camp ahead of Zimbabwe's CHAN qualifier match against Namibia on Sunday, believes he still has a lot in store to offer the national team.

In an interview with 263Chat Sport, the former Makepekepe captain said he is hoping to do all his best for the warriors on Sunday.

"I am still the same Dennis Dauda that you used to know, I have a mission to convince football fans that I am still the same, I want to represent my country in a good way so as to regain their faith," said Dauda.

He added that the national team call up has given him enough motivation to do his best and show the nation that he still has a lot to offer.

He added that his relationship with Abbas Amidu and Moses Muchenje who were his team mates at Caps United will also come in handy when they face the Brave Warriors of Namibia at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek on Sunday.

"I have spent a year playing with Moses and Abbas at Caps United, as professional players we know what football is all about and we are representing our country, we have the same vision on our country" said Dauda.

The former ZPC Kariba player who was crowned Soccer Star of the Year in 2014 believes Zimbabwe has so many good players and does not take lightly his call up for national duty.

"There are so many good players in Zimbabwe; being called up to represent Zimbabwe is a big achievement in my career," said Dauda.

