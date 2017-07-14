TNM Super League Leaders, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and their perennial rivals, Nyasa Big Bullets are invading the Capital City this coming weekend for mouth watering league encounters.

Wanderers are up against 10th placed and much improved Civil sporting club on Saturday at Civo stadium before facing much resilient side, new comers, Master Security at Dedza stadium 24 hours later.

The Nomads last weekend conceded the first goal of the side when they beat Red Lions 2-1 in Balaka and are yet to register a defeat.

They have played seven games and are 19 points and they have two games in hand to equal most of the teams so far.

The Lali Lubani boys should not underrate the Servants as a result of their 2-1 defeat against Nyasa Big Bullets on Wednesday in Blantyre during the Carlsberg Cup round of 32.

On a good day, Civil are proving to be a team to beat at home turf as they held Blues eagles 3-3 fortnight ago and last Saturday they beat bottom of the table team, Chitipa United 4-2.

They have showed that they have a goal scoring drive this time around unlike what happened to them last season where they were failing to find the back of the net.

Wanderers have enjoyed playing fantastic football when they were hosted by Mafco when they walloped them 3-0 and enterprising Yamikani Chester announced his arrival to the team.

It will be seen whether Wanderers will continued to stretch their unbeaten run or Civil will be the first team to break the record on Saturday afternoon.

Super Sunday, is calling Area 47 out-fit, Silver Strikers as they are geared to face people's team, Nyasa Big Bullets for the fourth time this season alone, in another Lilongwe league encounter at Civo stadium.

Silver are on position number eight from seven games with 11 points and are yet to register a defeat and will the Bullets dent the record come Sunday as they seem to have re- organized their team after a poor showing in the first opening games of the season.

Bullets have lost a single game against Moyale 1-0 and laboured to unbelievable 0-0 draw against minnows, Chitipa United and Master Security.

Silver were last Sunday saved by grace when they were trailing by a single goal against Master Security and had to come back in nick of time to salvage a 1-1 draw.

The Sunday encounter promises fireworks taking into account that Bullets want to avenge the defeat they suffered against Silver in the Airtel Top 8 and Silver would want to make amends following a 2-1 to them during the friendly match played at the Independence Day on July 6, 2017.

Silver's Coach Lovemore Fazili and Acting Bullets Elijah Kananji need to have better formula in order to collect maximum points and pose a challenge to current leaders Wanderers, who are on the summit of the log.

The other fixture on Saturday involve defending champions Kamuzu Barracks against Azam Tiger at Nankhaka ground, Mzuni vs Blantyre United at Mzuzu stadium and Dwangwa United up against Bet Premier Bet Wizard at Chitowe in Nkhotakota.

Sunday fixtures involve Blues Eagles vs Azam tigers at Nankhaka ground, Moyale Barracks vs Blantyre United and Mafco vs Premier Bet Wizard.