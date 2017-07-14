Havana — Angola and Cuba signed last Thursday, in Havana, a co-operation protocol in the domain of academic training, technical assistance and commercial exchanges.

On the part of Angola the agreement was signed by the Trade minister, Fiel Constantino, while on the side of Cuba the document was signed by Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz.

According to a press note from the Angolan Trade Ministry, which has reached ANGOP, the ceremony of formalising the agreement was witnessed by the Angolan ambassador to Cuba, José César Augusto, and staffs from both countries' ministries of trade.

The signing of the document was preceded by technical works carried out by the technical teams of both countries, having culminated in the drafting of an Action Plan that outlines the modules to implement the referred agreement.

This co-operation protocol happens in the ambit of the Taskforces created by Intergovernmental Commission of Economic and Technical/Scientific Co-operation between Angola and Cuba, as agreed at its 13th session held last February, in Cuba.

Trade minister Fiel Constantino is on an official visit to Cuba since last Wednesday.

Among other activities, he is scheduled to be received in an audience by the Cuban Vice President, Ricardo Cabrizas, in his capacity as co-chair of the Intergovernmental Commission of Economic and Technical/Scientific Co-operation.