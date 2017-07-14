Luanda — Angola will continue to give privilege to dialogue and concert meetings when it comes to contributing to the resolution of possible international conflicts, said last Tuesday, in Luanda, the National Defence minister, João Lourenço.

Speaking at the opening session of the talks between the Defence ministers of Angola and China, João Lourenço stated that the country will continue to focus on preserving peace and pursuing the social well-being of the peoples.

During the session - in which the Chinese delegation was headed by Chang Wanquan , that Asian country's Defence minister - João Lourenço advocated the need for quick resolution of the conflicts ravaging several parts of the world.

He explained that the urgent resolution of conflicts also demands a focus on the fight against terrorism and illegal immigration, coupled with the need for there to be exchange of information among states.

During the two-day visit to Angola, the Chinese team will visit Luanda Province's Naval Base, Navy unit, Military History Museum, and the Higher School of War of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).