Kenya: Odinga Vows to Implement TJRC Report If Elected

Nairobi — The National Super Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga has pledged to implement the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission report should he assume the presidency.

He spoke at the launch of a manifesto by victims of historical injustices where he urged Kenyans to vote for him come August 8 promising to create a nation where everyone is equal.

"I will create a nation where everyone is equal, if you want the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) report implemented, vote for me. People should not create assertions that if Raila becomes a president Kikuyu businesses will be taken or Luos will not pay rent; those are just baseless claims," Odinga said.

Historical injustice victims of the 1982 coup, those who were detained, the 2008 -2009 post election violence victims were all presented at the Stanley Hotel in Nairobi where they had converged for the launch of their manifesto.

Led by Andrew Munge, the victims of historical injustices launched their manifesto saying that it is aimed at reclaiming the nation's integrity and have called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to conduct a credible election.

"Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission should ensure they conduct a free and fair elections, we must ensure peace prevails during this elections despite who wins the elections, there must be peace," added Munge.

Peter Gichira who the IEBC declined to clear for the presidential race was also present at the launch and has called on the electoral agency to put its house in order on account of questions raised on the credibility of the voters register and presidential ballots.