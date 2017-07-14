Kenya: Govt Releases Sh5.2 Billion to Striking Lecturers

Nairobi — Striking lecturers and workers demands over the implementation of the Sh10 billion CBA has finally paid off with the ministry promising to disburse the Sh5.2 billion balance before or by July 31.

University Education Principal Secretary, Collette Suda in a letter dated July 13 and addressed to Paul Kanyari, Chairperson, Inter-Public Universities Council Counsultative Forum, said: "The National Treasury has granted authority to the Ministry to incur the expenditure of Sh5.2 billion."

The government had released Sh4.775 billion to the university lecturers and workers but they had rejected it demanding the implementation of the full amount.

During a closed door meeting between ministry and union officials Thursday, the lecturers and workers officials were advised to request their members to wait for another one week but seemingly the ministry has moved quick to put an end to the strike.