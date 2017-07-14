Malawi: Egypt Cultural Week Excites Paramount Chief Gomani V

Lilongwe — Paramount Chief Gomani V, has expressed excitement over his participation in the Egyptian cultural week which will run from 17 to 25 July under the theme 'The Africa We Want: Our Youth, Our Culture and Our Future'.

"Egypt is very rich in culture. I believe that as a custodian of culture, I will learn a lot from the cultural week on how the Egyptians are preserving their culture in terms of food, dressing and many other things," Gomani V said in an exclusive interview with Malawi News Agency.

The 21 year old Paramount Chief who will be a panelist at a Roundtable discussion which is part of the cultural week at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Bunda campus on Tuesday 18 July, said cultural interaction is important in international relation.

"Culture encourages respect, unity and bond among communities and countries. Bringing in the aspect of culture in diplomacy will strengthen our relations with other countries and makes it easy to trade, development and enhance understanding between people," he said.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Ambassador to Malawi, Maher El-Adawy, has emphasized the need for youth participation in development saying the 'Africa We Want' can only be achieved by proper investment in the youth.

He said the roundtable discussion at Luanar was included as an event exclusively for the youth within the cultural week to highlight and appreciate Malawian youth.

"The aim is to encourage Malawian youth to learn from experiences and work of fellow Malawians. Egypt thinks that there are enough talent and success stories in Malawi. Paramount Chief Gomani V and the other two panelist: Frank Mwenechanya and Madalitso Chidumu can serve as inspiration for others within and outside Malawi," the Ambassador said.

El-Adawy said the choice of the panelists was based on identifying young Malawians who have an inspirational story, describing Paramount Chief Gomani V who assumed the position at the age of 12 as having a unique first hand on the job experience in leadership.

"Believing in Malawi is a central theme of this joint cultural week. It is important from an Egyptian perspective to present Malawian stories, not Egyptian or other country stories. I hope the panelists can provide that inspiration to other Malawians," El-Adawy said.