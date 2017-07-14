Angola: Welfare Ministry Presents Solidarity Project

Luanda — The Ministry of Welfare and Social Reintegration last Thursday, in Luanda, presented a project dubbed "Social Solidarity Fund", aimed at facilitating the philanthropic activities of individuals or institutions.

The national director for social action, Teresa Quivienguele, explained on the occasion that the Welfare Ministry has been executing a series of measures turned to the municipalisation and improvement of solidarity interventions.

"The main objective is to mobilise the society, as well as draft strategies intended to decrease the social risk of families and the society in general", she stressed.

Teresa Quivenguele went on to say that such move will be a good help in the fight against poverty, and in the reinforcement of solidarity actions to improve the living conditions of vulnerable groups or citizens.

She also revealed that a committee of honour, ethics and transparency will be set up with a view to monitoring activities in the ambit of social action.