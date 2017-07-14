14 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Welfare Ministry Presents Solidarity Project

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Ministry of Welfare and Social Reintegration last Thursday, in Luanda, presented a project dubbed "Social Solidarity Fund", aimed at facilitating the philanthropic activities of individuals or institutions.

The national director for social action, Teresa Quivienguele, explained on the occasion that the Welfare Ministry has been executing a series of measures turned to the municipalisation and improvement of solidarity interventions.

"The main objective is to mobilise the society, as well as draft strategies intended to decrease the social risk of families and the society in general", she stressed.

Teresa Quivenguele went on to say that such move will be a good help in the fight against poverty, and in the reinforcement of solidarity actions to improve the living conditions of vulnerable groups or citizens.

She also revealed that a committee of honour, ethics and transparency will be set up with a view to monitoring activities in the ambit of social action.

Angola

Govt, Cuba Sign Trade Agreement

Angola and Cuba signed last Thursday, in Havana, a co-operation protocol in the domain of academic training, technical… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.