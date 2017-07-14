Kenya: President Kenyatta Leads Kenyans in Paying Glowing Tribute to Gen. Nkaisserry

press release

President Uhuru Kenyatta today led Kenyans in paying tribute to the late Gen. Joseph Nkaisserry, describing him as one of the greatest leaders "of our time".

President Kenyatta said the Maj.Gen. Nkaisserry, who was until his death the Cabinet Secretary for Interior, served the country with passion and devotion.

"I want to be very clear, that the General was not just a man of dignity but he was a man of commitment. He was loyal but most importantly, he was totally dedicated to Kenya," President Kenyatta said.

The President spoke on Thursday during a funeral service for the late Gen. Nkaisserry at Nairobi Baptist Church.

President Kenyatta commended the late Gen. Nkaisserry for the role he played in boosting the country.

"The clean up that he did within the Ministry of Interior and the support he gave me in terms of reorganizing the security sector is something I personally shall never forget," President Kenyatta said.

The President said although the General was a stickler for discipline and a man of order, he also had a very soft spot for those that he cared for.

"I am going to miss a friend, I am going to miss a colleague. I am going to miss walking with a man of passion. I am going to miss walking with a friend who truly cared for me, not just as President, he cared for me as a friend and a fellow human being," He said.

He assured the family of the late CS for Interior that they can count on him in and out of Government, saying: "I shall always be there for you and your family."

President Kenyatta also spoke on patriotism, urging Kenyans to realise that they can compete and have differences in ideas but they should be led by the love and passion for Kenya.

"If we are led by our love and our passion for Kenya and our desire to make a difference for the better of our people and our nation, we should never ever contemplate anything but peace before, during and after the General Election," President Kenyatta said.

He urged Kenyans to emulate the late Gen. Nkaisserry to make Kenya a better place than they found it.

Deputy President William Ruto said Gen. Nkaisserry's requiem mass should become a turning point for Kenyans to remember that in a funeral, it is good to honour the dignity of the departed and be concerned about his family.

He appealed to politicians to stop using funerals as their political podia to further their political ambitions.

"I really sincerely hope that we are going to change the culture that is emerging in our country where funerals have ceased to be about the departed and their families but have become something else," the DP said.

He said Kenyans should honour Gen. Nkaisserry by ensuring that the August polls are peaceful.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi said Gen. Nkaisserry was a great Kenyan who never let the country down in any national assignment he was tasked with.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala who spoke on behalf of his colleagues said the late Nkaisserry would be remembered for generations to come as a firm, courageous, decisive and yet humorous and fair to all.

"He taught us that leadership is not to load over people but to get the best out of all people," said CS Balala.

Other speakers included Chief of Defense Forces General Samson Mwathethe, Acting Internal and Co-ordination of National Government CS Fred Matiang'i and Joshua Polong who spoke on behalf of the family among others.

The requiem mass was also attended by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and senior government officials led by Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, Mps, diplomats and wananchi from all walks of life.