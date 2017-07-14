13 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Young Creators Happy Mbanza Kongo's Classification As World Heritage

Luanda — The Angolan young creators congratulated on Wednesday in Lisbon, Portugal, the Angolan government, through the Ministry of Culture, authorities of the northern Zaire province and country's scientific community, on the classification of the former capital of Kongo Kingdom, Mbanza Kongo, as UNESCO World Heritage.

The congratulation message was conveyed by the head of the Angolan Young Creators, David Goubel, to the Cultural attaché of the Angolan embassy in Portugal, Luandino de Carvalho, who integrated the team of the Ministry of Culture, headed by the Culture minister, Carolina Cerqueira, in Krakow, Poland.

The historical and cultural city of Mbanza Kongo won on Saturday July 8, 2017 the statute of World Heritage, fruit of the inclusion in the list of goods and cultural sites protected by the UNESCO.

The city's candidature was unanimously voted by the members of the World Heritage Committee during the 41st session of this institution.

