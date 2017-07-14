Kenya: GG Kariuki Eulogised as a Dedicated Leader

Nairobi — Leaders have eulogised Laikipia Senator the late G.G Kariuki as a dedicated leader who served selflessly in his entire public life since the post-independence government.

Murang'a Senator Kembi Gitura mourned GG, who was the oldest member of the Senate, as a great politician who was always available for advice.

"GG had great insight about what was going on politically and socially and although he was a little infirm, he still was very strong of mind and what he thought about this country," he stated.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter said GG Kariuki was a man who always respected time because he always the first and last to leave Parliament.

"Despite his age, GG was on time. He was the last to leave Senate which so many of us could not even sit for one hour young as we are. There are so many attributes that we need to learn from GG Kariuki, all of us young and old which are good," he said.

"To the family, you have not lost a dad and a beloved one alone but we have all lost somebody creative in this nation."

He emphasised the need for Kenyans to celebrated the life he led by carrying on his legacy and the ideals he stood up for.

"We are here not to mourn but to celebrate the life of GG Kariuki. To the many of us, when we were young in school, we used to read the good things about GG Kariuki and I think it is there in the history of this country," he stated. "I didn't know that one day I would even have the opportunity of even sitting next to him. I thank God that I had that opportunity in the 9th Parliament."

Kariuki's widow, whose tribute was read by Jane Kiano, described him as extremely generous because he was always willing to help the needy.

"Despite his heavy schedule, he would spend his weekends at his home preferring to entertain many guests who came from all over Laikipia," she stated.

The Senator's son, Robert Kariuki, stated that in his lifetime he contributed heavily to the construction and development of many churches.

He described him as a man who was sensitive to the plight of individuals who crossed his path or made his acquaintance.

He revealed that he was also the national patron of the National Taekwondo Association.

Various leaders described the late GG Kariuki as a charismatic and principled man who contributed immensely to Kenya's growth and liberation , saying he was one of the few leaders who played a key role in shaping the country's future.

In Laikipia, GG Kariuki will be remembered by many for his efforts to assist poor people acquire land within Ng'arua, Marmanet, Rumuruti and other places during his political career that spanned several decades.

The leaders credited the late Kariuki for the employment of more than 300 National Police reservists to improve security in Laikipia County which has suffered in the hands of bandits and cattle rustlers from the neighbouring Baringo and Samburu counties.