Kenya: Maintain Peace During, After Polls Governor Mutua Urges Fellow Politicians

Machakos — Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has warned politicians against inciting their supporters into acts of violence during election campaigns.

Mutua said Kenyan's must refuse to be used as agents of violence by politicians as was the case in the 2007 polls.

"We want peace during and after the elections," said Mutua.

Speaking during his campaign rallies in Masinga sub-County, Mutua said he was rooting for peace in Machakos.

Mutua wooed voters in Kangonde, Kikuumini, Kaewa, Kivuthi, Kivaa and Masinga towns.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader took issue with Wiper gubernatorial candidate Wavinya Ndeti for engaging in empty rhetoric.

He said Wavinya had no development agenda.

"She has said my manifesto is ambitious yet she has not unveiled hers. Wavinya has no agenda for the people of Machakos," said Mutua.

He urged his opponents to brace for a resounding defeat come the polls.

Mutua has been in a week long campaign blitz across the county.