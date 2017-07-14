Kenya: David Saruni Disqualified in Boys 400m Hurdles

Nairobi — Team Kenya captain for IAAF World U18 Championships David Saruni has been disqualified for lane violation, moments after storming to victory in the Boys 400m Hurdles semis as the global competition entered Day Two at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

Running in lane three, Saruni had wowed the crowd to give his all and cross the line in a Personal Best but celebrations was cut short when judges ruled the Kenyan had violated IAAF Rule 163.3 (a).

"In all races run in lanes, each athlete shall keep within his allocated lane from start to finish. This shall also apply to any portion of a race run in lanes," The Rule further says.

Speaking to Capital Sport, Team Kenya head coach Gikonyo Kariuki said after reviewing the video, Saruni was found guilty for stepping inside the lane thrice.

"A rule is a rule, he (Saruni) stepped inside the lane thrice when he was at the corner, so he slowed other competitor's speed and that's an infringement that results to disqualification," Kariuki said.

Earlier on after winning the race Saruni had said; "I am happy to win this race, my main aim is to make it into the finals and I have managed. Let me rest first I will speak later," Saruni told journalists after the race.

Brazilian Alison Brendom dos Santos who had finished second was awarded the winner of semi-final 3 in 52.95 to storm the final alongside French Fabien Laroppe who returned a Personal Best of 53.06.

Kenya will now be represented in the Saturday final by Moitalel Mpoke Naadokila who automatically qualified in the first semi-final after running a Personal Best of 52.40 behind winner Rovane Williams of Jamaica who clocked 51.94.