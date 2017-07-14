14 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Koinari Through, Moraa Out in 200m Races at Kasarani

By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenyan athletes posted mixed results in 200m races at the World Under-18 Championships at Kasarani on Friday.

Philemon Koinari eased through to the boys' semi-finals while Mary Moraa exited the girls' competition.

Koinari, a form four student at Rirura Central Secondary School that has produced many middle and long distance track athletes, finished third in the third heat in a personal best of 21.79 to ease through to the semi-finals later Friday.

Koinari finished behind the heat winner Luis Brandner from Germany in 21.23 (PB) and Vasyl Makukh from Ukraine in 21.62 (PB).

Frenchman Paul Tritenne posted the fastest first round qualifying time with victory in the first heat of 21.08 followed by Brandner and the newly crowned 100m champion Tshenolo Lemao, who is chasing a double in 21.27.

"There is no second chance and that is why my focus is firmly on winning gold for Kenya," said the soft-spoken Koinari.

"However, I must plan well at the semi-finals because it is a crucial stage."

Moraa, who will compete in Saturday's 400m final, failed in her bid in 200m when she finished sixth in her heat in 25.48, failing to advance to the semis.

Gayane Chiloyan from Armenia won the heat in a personal best of 24.64.

Lorraine Martins from Brazil posted the fastest time in the first round on 23.90 seconds.

