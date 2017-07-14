Kenya: Controversial Odinga Book Author 'Quits' Writing

Controversial book author Newton Ochieng' Ong'ele, aka Babior, has quit writing.

Mr Babior said Opposition leader Raila Odinga's book titled The Raila Conspiracy was his last book.

On Thursday, his father Dalmas Ong'ele said his son's predicament could have led to his decision.

"I have talked to him and he has informed me that he is no longer interested in writing following what befell him two weeks ago," Mr Ong'ele said.

FIVE DAYS

Mr Babior had resurfaced last week, five days after the distributor of his book on Mr Odinga reported that he was missing.

His father said Mr Babior told him how he had been abducted by unknown persons, beaten and dumped at an unknown destination.

He said his son had also narrated how "a Good Samaritan picked him up and took him to Guru Nanak Hospital where he was treated and discharged on July 6."

On Tuesday, Mr Babior posted on his Facebook page that he had resigned from writing.

RETURN HOME

"I would like to thank everyone for praying for me during hard times. The Raila conspiracy will be my last book. I just want to announce that I have resigned from writing," he wrote.

His father Mr Ong'ele told Nation that Mr Babior is set to return home.

"He told me he will be returning home to share with me more details regarding his latest book and his next move," Mr Ong'ele said.

Mr Babior was reported missing on the day his book was to be launched on June 27 in an event that was to be presided over by Mr Odinga, the Nasa presidential flag-bearer.

BOOK LAUNCH

Other guests were Kenya School of Law CEO PLO Lumumba, publishing editor Barrack Muluka and University of Nairobi don and political analyst Herman Manyora.

His disappearance was recorded under OB number 18/3/7/17 at Ruaraka Police Station.

His family members picked him from the same station where police took him after picking him from a house in Parklands, Nairobi, where he was suspected to have been hiding.