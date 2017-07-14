Kenya: Judge Rejects Bid to Halt Murder Trial of Willy Kimani

A court on Thursday rejected an application seeking to delay the trial of five people accused of killing human rights lawyer Willy Kimani, his client and a taxi driver.

The five suspects, through their lawyers, wanted the trial -- which resumed on Thursday after a two-month break -- suspended to allow them to appeal against a ruling made earlier by the court.

RETRIEVED

However, Justice Jessie Lesiit dismissed the application, saying it was premature, because there was nothing before her to show that the said appeal has been filed.

Meanwhile, Mr Johana Ngolia, a police officer attached to Donyo Sabuk police station, narrated in court how two bodies were retrieved from River Athi on June 30, 2016.

He said the bodies had been stashed in gunny bags and the head of one of the victims was covered with a plastic bag.

ABDUCTED

Three AP officers, Fredrick Leliman, Stephen Chebulet and Leonard Maina, and Sylvia Wanjiku as well as informer Peter Ngugi have been charged with the murders of Mr Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and taxi driver Joseph Muiruri.

Mr Kimani, who was an advocate with International Justice Mission, and the two disappeared on June 23, 2016, after attending a court hearing at Mavoko law courts.

TRIAL

Mr Mwenda was the complainant in a case in which Mr Leliman was accused of attempted murder.

In her ruling, Justice Lesiit said cross-examination by the defence does not hinder the prosecution's ability to conduct a focused prosecution.

The trial continues Friday.