Namibia: Kavango East Notches Major Developmental Strides

Rundu — Despite the challenges caused by the economic slow-down, there have been some noteworthy achievements in Kavango East Region in terms of infrastructure development, particularly in rural constituencies.

This was revealed by Kavango East Regional Governor Dr Samuel Mbambo during his recent state of the region address, which provided an outline of the progress and challenges encountered during the 2016/2017 financial year.

The governor revealed that the directorate of education during the period under review constructed and renovated 28 classrooms. Classrooms were constructed at Romanus Kampungu in Rundu Urban Constituency and a library was constructed at Kayengona Combined School in Rundu Rural.

Pre-vocation classrooms were also constructed at Kanyumara primary in Ndonga Linena, while some school infrastructure has been put in place at schools in Mashare Constituency and in Rundu Rural.

"Teachers' accommodation at Mabushe Combined School in Mashare Constituency was also completed, and the Namcol regional office in Rundu Urban, and four additional classrooms as we speak," he said.

"It is also worth reporting that considerable achievements were made in terms of the completion of outstanding projects in the directorate of health and social services in this region. These are Shadikongoro and Ncaute clinics, which are waiting to be commissioned.

"Besides that, USAID donated prefabricated structures through the Centre for Disease Control that were installed at Takwasa, Ndama and Nkarapamwe clinics, respectively," he elaborated.

He further reported that the Department of Works has successfully completed the installation of the Divundu Bridge streetlights, the construction of Divundu sub-office, the renovation of staff accommodation, and setting up of technical workshop, while one classroom block was electrified.

The Department of Works has also installed electrical facilities, as well as the replacement of a diesel tank. The construction of mechanical workshop at Muhembo Border Post has also been completed.

"Under Roads Authority maintenance, a distance of 83 kilometres road were re-gravelled from Makena village in Ndiyona Constituency to Divundu village in Mukwe Constituency. In the process of gravelling, links to government institutions, such as schools, clinics and government offices were made," he added.

The Ministry of Safety and Security completed the construction of two single quarter barracks and a kitchen at Rundu Police Station.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry has also seen some progress on infrastructure development and there are other capital projects underway, namely the construction of Rundu Abattoir and Uvhungu-vhungu Dairy Farm.

"The construction of a regional office of the Ministry of Information Communication and Technology is nearing completion. The regional council also constructed service infrastructure, such as an oxidation pond, a sewer and water reticulation system at the settlement of Ndiyona," Mbambo further stated.

The construction of Divundu Village Council Office is almost complete, while the construction of the sewer and water reticulation at the village council is at an advanced stage.

Rundu Town Council had also made significant progress in roads upgrading and other infrastructure development. These include the upgrading of Maria Mwengere Road that links Rundu Vocational Training Centre and Unam Campus, as well as Hamutenya Mbwangungu Street that leads to Rundu Beach, and widening Eugene Kakukuru Road.

The upgrading of the stormwater channel between Omashare River Lodge and Rundu Police Station and the rehabilitation of the sewerage pump stations at the industrial area are in full swing.

"I also have the pleasure to report that under the mass housing programme, 78 social housing units and 69 out of 108 credit-linked houses were handed over to the beneficiaries by the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development," he further noted.