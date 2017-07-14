Botswana: Lobatse Beef Festival Gives Back to Community

Lobatse — As Lobatse International Beef Festival (LIBF) celebrates its fifth year anniversary, event organiser says it will be for the community's benefit.

In an interview, Barolong Seboni said prices of exhibition stalls would be reduced to attract small business entrepreneurs, which forms part of their contribution towards giving back to the community.

Further, he said there would be new stalls for arts and crafts.

Exhibition stalls will be charged P500 as compared to the normal P1 000 and arts and crafts exhibitors will part with P300 for stalls.

Also, he explained that stalls were categorised as corporate, VIP lounge and those that catered for small entrepreneurs.

Like other meat festivals, Seboni indicated that LIBF would be serving traditional beef cuisine in the form of Mokwetjepe, Mokoto, Serobe as well as steak with pap all for a price of P200 for adults and P50 for children.

He highlihgted that LIBF differed with other meat festivals in the country in that they 'celebrate beef and serve it in a variety of dishes and we also call it beef not meat festival'.

LIBF, he said sought to revive Lobatse, which he said 'was not a ghost town but a viable economic town' and the numbers attending the event each year proved that.

Seboni challenged other meat festival organisers to be more innovative and stop copying other people's ideas.

LIBF will be held at Lobatse Town Park on July 29 and Seboni said like previous years they would be working with Lobatse Brigade and Limkokwing University students as part of their corporate social responsibility.

He said they engage students for event management to give them hands on experience and award them certificates of appreciation after the event. BOPA

