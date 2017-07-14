Malawi: Construction of Ntcheu Stadium Commences Mid August

Ntcheu — Construction of magnificent stadium in Ntcheu is expected to commence by August 15 this year, following a tripartite official contract agreement signing ceremony between Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Ntcheu District Council and Plem Construction Company.

Speaking on Thursday after signing the contract agreement, Principal Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Kinswell Dakamau, congratulated Ntcheu District Council for working hard for the project to be materialized.

"The council went through a laborious exercise which among other things included planning and procurement of designers and a contractor, this is not an easy job," said Dakamau.

The PS said the construction of the stadium is a milestone achievement in the development of the district and the country as a whole.

"I am reliably informed that this stadium which will cost K4.6 billion will have a capacity of 20,000 seats, meaning that, it will be bigger than Balaka and Dedza stadiums," said Dakamau.

He said besides facilitating development of sports, the facility will also increase revenue base for the council and is expected that the revenue would assist the council to maintain the facility and carter for other development projects across the district.

Dakamau then appealed to the contractor to display good workmanship to ensure that quality of the facility withstand the taste of time.

"I appeal to the company to stick to the agreement which we have just signed today," he said.

Earlier, Managing Director for Plem Construction Company, Fleming Kapunda, assured Ntcheu District Council of the company's commitment by abiding to the contract agreement.

"It is a prestige for Plem Construction Company to have been awarded this contract and we will do good work to portray the company's good image whilst ensuring timeliness and quality," said Kapunda.