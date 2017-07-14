14 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Jinxed July - 4 VIPs Die in Just 2 Weeks

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bernard Momanyi

Nairobi — The death of former Truth Justice and Reconciliation (TJRC) chairman Ambassador Bethwel Kiplagat is the fourth involving a high profile personality in the country in just two weeks.

Kiplagat died at the Nairobi Hospital at 3 am on Friday, according to officials who spoke to his family.

It comes just two days after that of Nicholas Biwott, a former powerful Cabinet Minister in former Presidential Daniel Arap Moi government. Biwott also died at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been rushed for emergency treatment on Tuesday morning.

Others include Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery who collapsed and died on Saturday morning. He had suffered a heart attack.

Two weeks ago, Senator Godfrey Gitahi, popularly known as G.G Kariuki also died following a long illness and was set to be buried on Friday. Memorial services were held separately on Thursday for Nkaissery and Biwott.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.